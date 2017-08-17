DEVELOPING NOW: Second attack in Spain, suspects killed

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- The Latest on the Barcelona attack (all times local):

4:10 a.m.

The police force for Spain's Catalonia region says the fifth suspect shot in the resort town of Cambrils has died and six civilians have been injured.

Police earlier Friday morning had said four suspects had been killed in the town south of Barcelona during a police operation to "respond to a terrorist attack."

The confrontation came about eight hours after a van swerved through a pedestrian walkway in a popular destination in downtown Barcelona, killing 13 people and injured an estimated 100 more.

The regional police said they cannot say how the six civilians were injured at the moment.

They earlier tweeted that they are investigating whether the Cambrils suspects were wearing explosive vests. Its officers planned to carry out several controlled explosions.

The force says it is working on the theory that the Cambrils suspects were linked to the Barcelona attack, as well as to a Wednesday night explosion in the town of Alcanar in which one person was killed.

3:20 a.m.

The police force for Spain's Catalonia region says its troopers shot and killed four suspects and wounded a fifth in a resort town south of Barcelona to "respond to a terrorist attack."

The confrontation came about eight hours after a van swerved through a pedestrian walkway in a popular destination in downtown Barcelona, killing 13 people and injured an estimated 100 more.

The regional police said on Twitter early Friday that troopers fired on the five suspects in Cambrils, a seaside town about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Barcelona.

The regional police said in another tweet that they are investigating whether the Cambrils suspects were wearing explosive vests. Its officers planned to carry out several controlled explosions.

The force says it is working on the theory that the Cambrils suspects were linked to the Barcelona attack, as well as to a Wednesday night explosion in the town of Alcanar in which one person was killed.

3 a.m.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is condemning the terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain, and extending his condolences to the families of those killed.

His spokesman, Farhan Haq, said the secretary-general "wishes a speedy recovery to those injured and hopes that those responsible for this heinous violence will be swiftly brought to justice."

"The United Nations stands in solidarity with the Government of Spain in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism," the statement said.

In Thursday's attack, a van barreled down a busy walkway in central Barcelona, swerving back and forth as it mowed pedestrians down. Thirteen people were killed and 100 were injured, 15 of them seriously, in what authorities called a terror attack.

2:25 a.m.

Spain's public broadcaster, RTVE, is reporting that the suspects shot and killed south of Barcelona may have been carrying suicide explosive belts.

The broadcaster said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead earlier Thursday, by driving a vehicle into pedestrians. It said seven people were injured by the suspects, two seriously.

The channel ran a video of Cambrils' promenade in which volleys of gunshots could be heard while sirens wailed and people's screams could be heard.

2:00 a.m.

Police in Spain say they have shot and killed several people south of Barcelona while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack.

The regional police for the Catalonia region said on Twitter early Friday that officers are in Cambrils, a seaside resort town about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Barcelona.

They called on people in the town not to go out on the streets.

Spain's public broadcaster, RTVE, is reporting that regional police troopers have killed four people and injured another.

The broadcaster says police suspected they were planning an attack in Cambrils just hours after a van swerved onto a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13.

1:10 p.m.

A senior police official in Barcelona has confirmed that regional police troopers have shot and killed the driver of a vehicle that drove through a police checkpoint and struck two officers.

However, Major Josep Lluis Trapero of the Catalonia region's police force says the driver is not thought to have been involved in the van attack that killed 13 people earlier Thursday night.

Trapero says the dead driver "doesn't have any connection with the terrorist attack we are investigating."

He says a female officer who was run down by the vehicle suffered a broken leg.

Hours after the van attack on a downtown pedestrian plaza, the police force for Spain's Catalonia region had said that a car hit two officers at a traffic blockade on the outskirts of Barcelona.

Barcelona police said that after running the checkpoint, the vehicle and its driver were intercepted about 10 kilometers (6 miles) outside of the downtown area where the original attack happened.

That's when the driver was shot and killed.

