High school football begins

The high school football season is officially underway. A small number of teams across the state kicked off the season with Thursday night matchups. Below are some scores from around the state:

Bangor 51, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Bay Port 62, Sheboygan North 0

Belleville 41, Elcho/White Lake 6

De Soto 8, Brookwood 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43, Nekoosa 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Menominee Indian 22

Living Word Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 0

New Auburn 58, Mercer/Butternut 6

New London 48, Oconto Falls 0

Notre Dame 42, Sheboygan South 0

Regis 18, Fall Creek 3

Rib Lake/Prentice 20, Tri-County 0