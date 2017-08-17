High school football begins - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

High school football begins

MADISON (WKOW) -

The high school football season is officially underway. A small number of teams across the state kicked off the season with Thursday night matchups. Below are some scores from around the state:

   Bangor 51, Melrose-Mindoro 7
   Bay Port 62, Sheboygan North 0
   Belleville 41, Elcho/White Lake 6
   De Soto 8, Brookwood 0
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43, Nekoosa 0
   Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Menominee Indian 22
   Living Word Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 0
   New Auburn 58, Mercer/Butternut 6
   New London 48, Oconto Falls 0
   Notre Dame 42, Sheboygan South 0
   Regis 18, Fall Creek 3
   Rib Lake/Prentice 20, Tri-County 0

