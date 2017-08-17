High school football begins

Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage. But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day. The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others. They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores. Despite having just two seniors and two j...More >>
Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State. The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27. The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State.More >>
The unsung heroes on the Wisconsin defense this season likely will be the defensive lineman. The Badgers return five starters from last season including nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are all set to make a joint scheduling announcement on Monday, according to the University of Wisconsin. The announcement will take place in Chicago at 11:30am CT. The Chicago Tribune reports that the announcement will be a home-and-home series between Wisconsin and Notre Dame, but taking place at the Packers' Lambeau Field in 2020 and the Bears' Soldier Field in 2021. Wisconsin...More >>
