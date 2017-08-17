Middleton football adopts 'Next Man Up' philosophy

For the Middleton football team, the expectations never change. The Cardinals always expect to be in the hunt for a Big Eight title.

"It's something we don't really even have to talk about," says head coach Tim Simon. "Our kids know the expectations every year in Middleton sports, let alone Middleton football, that we expect to be contending for the top of the league."

Despite some major losses in graduation, the Cardinals have every reason to believe they will again contend for a league championship. Although, luck has not been on their side from an injury standpoint. Several key players have been injured over the offseason and then the first couple weeks of practice. Most of those injuries have occurred to players that were expected to either start or play significant minutes.

"We're down a few starters and the ironic thing is some of them aren't even football injuries, but that's the nature of the beast when you play sports," says Simon. "Things like that can happen. We have enough numbers that other guys have their chance to step in."

Indeed, Middleton returns 32 letterwinners from a squad that finished last season with a 9-3 record and made it to the third round of the playoffs. So, despite the injuries, the expectations remain high.