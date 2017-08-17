Terror attack hits close to home for two Wisconsin locals

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- It was a day of frantic terror in parts of Spain. An attack on the popular boulevard near Catalunya Square in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district, left 13 people dead and at least 100 injured, according to authorities. The shock of the attack is also being felt half a world away in Wisconsin.

"You know it brings back a lot of memories," said Dr. Laura Konopacki, a chiropractor in Fitchburg. She lived in the heart of Barcelona for years as she practiced chiropractics and resided just a block from where the attack took place.

"I walked through this road daily on my way to work. I know the metro stops, the shops, everything about this area. It was my backyard, literally, when I was over there," said Konopacki.

The horrifying videos and pictures hit home for her.

"It was the first place that I was taken to when I visited and it's the first place I took friends and family when they came to see me," she said.

The deadly attack also worries UW-Madison junior Madeline Fricker who will soon study abroad in Barcelona this coming school year.

"First, they said one dead, they they're saying five dead, then 12 dead," Fricker explained as she tried staying in the loop throughout the day.

But the numbers rose to 13 dead and 100 hurt. They were shocking figures for Dr. Konopacki.

"I really can't even imagine the chaos that would've been there," she said.

"You hear that ISIS claimed it and I mean, it's scary," Fricker added.

But the attack won't keep Fricker or Konopacki away from visiting Spain.

"Saying I'm not going to go because of something that happens today, that's a victory for the people who perpetrated these attacks and I don't want to give them that satisfaction," she said.

A spokeswoman for UW-Madison said no students were in Barcelona at the time of the attacks.