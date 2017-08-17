Janesville police use new tool to track gun violence trends

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.

The Janesville Police Department has spent months putting together a gun violence spreadsheet. It gives police the clues they need to keep crime at bay.

"We're just not willing to wait round for another crime and go out and solve it, since we think we can prevent it by the data, and the analysis, and the initiative that we have found with this research."

The majority of the gun violence on the spreadsheet has stemmed from disputes.

Not all of the alleged suspects are from the Janesville area.