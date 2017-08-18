SILVER ALERT: Greenfield man last seen on Milwaukee bus

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities are concerned for 86-year-old Edward Zarecki. He has not been seen since noon on Thursday, August 17.



He needs medication, but he has not taken any medication for about a week. He walked away from his home in Greenfield, but he was last seen on a Milwaukee Co. Transit Bus in Milwaukee. Authorities don't know where he was headed.



He is about 5'7" tall and 218 pounds. He has white, short hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, light green pants, a plaid shirt, suspenders, and a hate. He wears glasses. Authorities say he has sores on his legs.



Authorities say he has gone missing before. He grew up in Hurley in Iron County.



If you see Zarecki or know where he is, you can call Greenfield Police at (414) 761-5300.