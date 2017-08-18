SILVER ALERT: Greenfield man last seen on Milwaukee bus

The removal was announced today in a statement from Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.More >>
The removal was announced today in a statement from Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.More >>
Here's a list of viewing times for the partial solar eclipse in southern Wisconsin.More >>
Here's a list of viewing times for the partial solar eclipse in southern Wisconsin.More >>
A woman was hit by a car and killed while rendering aid in a separate car accident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A woman was hit by a car and killed while rendering aid in a separate car accident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Someone sent out an inflammatory message on the Milwaukee County Republican Party's Twitter account.More >>
Someone sent out an inflammatory message on the Milwaukee County Republican Party's Twitter account.More >>
A horse tied to a tire outside of a Clark County home, that some residents say has not moved for almost a decade, will remain there because local law enforcement said their hands are tied.More >>
A horse tied to a tire outside of a Clark County home, that some residents say has not moved for almost a decade, will remain there because local law enforcement said their hands are tied.More >>
A woman was hit by a car and killed while rendering aid in a separate car accident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A woman was hit by a car and killed while rendering aid in a separate car accident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.More >>
A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.More >>
An Assembly session day that was scheduled to focus solely on the Foxconn incentive legislation was also used to condemn hate Thursday.More >>
An Assembly session day that was scheduled to focus solely on the Foxconn incentive legislation was also used to condemn hate Thursday.More >>
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said Wednesday that, while white supremacist hate speech is wrong, it also shouldn't be pushed into the dark corners of the world.More >>
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said Wednesday that, while white supremacist hate speech is wrong, it also shouldn't be pushed into the dark corners of the world.More >>
The deadly racial violence in Virginia is another situation when parents can find themselves trying to explain some serious issues and ideas like racial hatred to their children.More >>
The deadly racial violence in Virginia is another situation when parents can find themselves trying to explain some serious issues and ideas like racial hatred to their children.More >>