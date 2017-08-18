RIGHT NOW: Search for "armed and dangerous" man police say threatened to bring gun to work, caused a lockdown

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Police in Brodhead search for a man they say threatened to bring a gun to work and caused a lockdown at Stoughton Trailers.



The Brodhead Police Department says it was called to Stoughton Trailers on 23rd Street a little after 5 p.m. Thursday, August 17. Plant management said they found out an employee threatened a co-worker and was possibly bringing a gun to work.



Police Chief Chris Hughes says management was unable to find the employee so they put the plant on lockdown and called police.



The plant was on lockdown until a little after 9:30 p.m. and then they closed the plant down for the night for security reasons.



Police are looking for 38-year-old James Colley III. He is about 5'6" tall and about 250 pounds. He has a goatee. Brodhead police say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where Colley is, you can call Brodhead police at (608) 897-2112. You can also call Green County Crime Stoppers by texting "GREENTIP" plus your message to 274637.



