Street closures Saturday for Madison Mini Marathon

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several downtown streets will be closed this weekend because of the Madison Mini Marathon.

The mini marathon is Saturday, August 19 and the race starts on Langdon Street. It continues to the Capitol Square, through the UW Arboretum and back to the UW campus. The half marathon and 5K races both start at 7:00 a.m.

Traffic will not be allowed to cross the route when runners are there. All streets affected will open by noon. Click here for a map of the route. Click here for Metro Transit detours.

Here is a list of street and road closures. Things may change due to construction, so you can see an updated list here.

Park Street from University to Lake Mendota – CLOSED (2:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Langdon Street from Lake to Park – CLOSED (2:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

Langdon Street from Frances to Lake – CLOSED (2:00 – 8:00 a.m.)

Lake Street from State Street to Lake Mendota – CLOSED (2:00 – 8:00 a.m.)

Langdon Street from Frances to Wisconsin (6:30 – 7:30 a.m.)

Wisconsin (Southbound Lanes) from Langdon to Capitol Square (6:45 – 7:30 a.m.)

State Street from Capitol Square to Lake (6:45 – 8:15 a.m.)

Capitol Square (6:55 – 7:30 a.m.)

Lake Street from Langdon to Dayton (7:00 – 8:15 a.m.)

Dayton (Westbound Lanes) from Bedford to Randall (7:00 – 8:15 a.m.)

Randall from Dayton to Campus Drive (7:00 – 8:15 a.m.)

Randall from Campus Drive to Chandler (7:00 – 8:30 a.m.)

Breese Terrace (Restricted) from University to Regent (7:00 – 8:15 a.m.

Monroe from Regent to Randall (7:00 – 8:15 a.m.)

Chandler from Randall to Garfield (7:00 – 8:30 a.m.)

Chandler from Orchard to Gar?eld (7:00 – 8:30 a.m.)

Garfield from Adams to Vilas (7:00 – 8:30 a.m.)

Vilas (Northbound Lanes) from Garfield to Edgewood (7:00 – 8:45 a.m.)

Vilas Park Drive from Vilas Ave. to Wingra (7:00 – 9:00 a.m.)

Wingra from Vilas Park Drive to Mills (7:00 -9:00 a.m.)

Orchard (Southbound Lanes) from Wingra to Erin (7:00 – 9:00 a.m.)

Arboretum Drive (Westbound Lanes) from Mills to Seminole Highway (7:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.)

Seminole Highway (Northbound Lanes) from Mohawk to Manitou Way (7:30 – 9:30 a.m.)

Manitou Way (Northbound Lanes) from Seminole Highway to Nakoma Road (7:30 – 9:30 a.m.)

Nakoma Road (Northbound Lanes) from Manitou Way to Monroe (7:30 – 9:45 a.m.)

Monroe (Northbound Lanes) from Nakoma to Commonwealth (7:30 – 10:15 a.m.)

Arbor (Eastbound Lanes) from Monroe to Knickerbocker (7:30 – 10:15 a.m.)

Knickerbocker (Northbound Lanes) from Arbor to Monroe (7:30-10:15 a.m.)

Commonwealth (Northbound Lanes) from Monroe to Allen (7:30 – 10:15 a.m.)

Allen (Southbound Lanes) from Regent to University (7:30 – 10:15 a.m.)

University (Westbound Lanes) from Allen to University (7:30 – 10:30 a.m.)

Observatory (Westbound Lanes ) from Charter to Walnut (6:30 – 10:30 a.m.)

Observatory Drive from Charter to Park – CLOSED (2:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Walnut (Northbound Lanes) from University to University Bay Drive (7:30 – 10:30 a.m.)

For more on the Madison Mini Marathon itself, click here.