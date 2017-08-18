Street closures Saturday for Madison Mini Marathon

Police in Brodhead search for a man they say threatened to bring a gun to work and caused a lockdown at Stoughton Trailers.More >>
A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.More >>
The removal was announced today in a statement from Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.More >>
A woman was hit by a car and killed while rendering aid in a separate car accident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Wisconsin woman is voicing her outrage over Madison Mayor Paul Soglin's order to remove Confederate monuments from Forest Hill Cemetery.More >>
A woman was hit by a car and killed while rendering aid in a separate car accident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.More >>
An Assembly session day that was scheduled to focus solely on the Foxconn incentive legislation was also used to condemn hate Thursday.More >>
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said Wednesday that, while white supremacist hate speech is wrong, it also shouldn't be pushed into the dark corners of the world.More >>
MADISON (AP) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $510 million, making it one of the largest in U.S. history.More >>
