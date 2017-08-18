Wisconsin's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign starts Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday is the start of Wisconsin's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

The annual campaign starts August 18 and runs through Labor Day. It puts more officers on the roads for longer hours looking for impaired drivers and other traffic law violators. And the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this year, it comes at the right time.

WisDOT says July was the deadliest month on Wisconsin roads year, with 66 people dying in crashes. It's prompted safety officials to issue a "call for action," urging motorists to be safe and responsible.

"Through law enforcement and public education, we're doing everything we can to urge motorists to travel safely and responsibly," said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT's Bureau of Transportation Safety. "But in the end, it's the responsibility of every driver and passenger to do their part to prevent needless tragedies along our roadways."



Through the first seven months of this year, a preliminary total of 338 people died along Wisconsin roadways, surpassing the 335 people killed over the same period last year.

"While impaired driving remains a serious concern across Wisconsin, other common traffic law violations like speeding and distracted driving are equally dangerous and deadly," Pabst said.