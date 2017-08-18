Timing of Monday's Solar Eclipse

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- The Great American Solar Eclipse is happening on Monday, August 21st. The "Path Of Totality" is a 70 mile wide area that will experience the total eclipse but everyone else in the continental United States will witness at least a partial eclipse. The moon will set up between our planet and the sun, casting a shadow on us. In Southern Wisconsin, part of the sun will still be visible so certified safety glasses are necessary for viewing the eclipse safely. It is never safe to look directly into the sun. If you do not have ISO 12312-2 certified glasses, you can make a shadow box viewer. Directions can be found HERE.

27 Storm Track Meteorologists are forecasting scattered showers on Monday. This is certainly a forecast we will want to monitor so check wkow.com/weather often.

Southern Wisconsin will start to see the moon moving in front of the sun at 11:50am. The max of our partial eclipse will be at 1:15pm and will conclude around 2:48pm. If you will be driving during this time, expect the sunlight to dim and drive with caution. Your sunglasses will be fine for while you're driving but if you stop to observe directly you will need those ISO certified safety glasses. Many welding masks will not protect your eyes if you look directly at the sun.