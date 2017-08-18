DOT warns about safety on roads during eclipse

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to make sure you travel safely on the roads when the solar eclipse happens Monday, August 21.



Remember, it will be darker than normal in the middle of the day. The DOT says you should have your low-beam headlights on.



The DOT also says you need to focus on the road. Your eyes should be on the road, not on the sky.



If you are going to view the eclipse, make sure to park in a safe area.



Director of WisDOT's Bureau of Transportation Safety David Pabst says, "We're simply reminding motorists to remain focused on driving at all times, use common sense, and never stop along a roadway unless it's an emergency."



WisDOT has more information about the eclipse on its website.



You can find out timing of the eclipse here.