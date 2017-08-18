Downtown Madison street closures Sun. for Pride Parade

MADISON (WKOW) -- OutReach Pride Parade will close some streets in Madison on Sunday, August 20.



The City of Madison says The Capitol Square will be closed from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All streets crossing State Street (with the exception of Lake St.) will be closed from 12:45 p.m. until about 1:45 p.m. for the parade. There will be a "Y-Closure" near State, W. Mifflin, and N. Carroll streets.



The parade will begin at State and Gilman streets and continue up and around the square.



You can see a map of the closures and the detours here. Metro Transit detours can be found here.