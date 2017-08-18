Downtown Madison street closures Sun. for Pride Parade - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Downtown Madison street closures Sun. for Pride Parade

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: City of Madison Courtesy: City of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- OutReach Pride Parade will close some streets in Madison on Sunday, August 20.

The City of Madison says The Capitol Square will be closed from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.  All streets crossing State Street (with the exception of Lake St.) will be closed from 12:45 p.m. until about 1:45 p.m. for the parade.  There will be a "Y-Closure" near State, W. Mifflin, and N. Carroll streets.

The parade will begin at State and Gilman streets and continue up and around the square.  

You can see a map of the closures and the detours here. Metro Transit detours can be found here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.