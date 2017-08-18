White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon resigns - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon resigns

MADISON (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting White House Chief Strategist has resigned his position and will be leaving President Donald Trump's administration.

Bannon, the former editor of the alt-right news website Breitbart.com, became Trump's chief strategist after serving as chief executive of his 2016 campaign.

Since the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville last Saturday, President Trump faced a bipartisan call to relieve Bannon of his duties - due to his perceived connection to white nationalism or support of such groups.

Bannon is the latest in a string of high-profile aides to leave the White House.

On July 21, press secretary Sean Spicer resigned, followed by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was fired a few days later, serving just 11 days in that role.

27 News will have more details on this developing story as they become available.
 

