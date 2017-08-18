Last-minute rush on for eclipse glasses

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Monday’s solar eclipse fast approaching, Madison area residents are jumping on the bandwagon in search of special glasses to make it safe to look at the sun.

People are warned not to look at the eclipse with the naked eye. Several area stores and outlets had long lines Friday of people wanting to get their hands on a pair of glasses. Unfortunately, the may not be needed in southern Wisconsin.

The weather forecast is partly cloudy, however the sky will get noticeably darker early in the afternoon.

Jump to the bottom of the page for eclipse times in Wisconsin.

Beaver Dam: Begin: 11:51 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 83.0%

Baraboo: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:14 pm. End: 2:36 pm. Coverage: 84.1%

Camp Douglas: Begin: 11:49 am. Peak: 1:12 pm. End: 2:35 pm. Coverage: 83.2%

Fitchburg: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Fond du Lac: Begin: 11:52 am. Peak: 1:16 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 81.5%

Janesville: Begin: 11:51 am. Peak: 1:16 pm. End: 2:39 pm. Coverage: 85.8%

Kenosha: Begin: 11:53 am. Peak: 1:18 pm. End: 2:41 pm. Coverage: 84.6%

La Crosse: Begin: 11:47 am. Peak: 1:11 pm. End: 2:34 pm. Coverage: 84.8%

Lone Rock: Begin: 11:49 am. Peak: 1:13 pm. End: 2:36 pm. Coverage: 85.6%

Madison: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Middleton: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Milwaukee: Begin: 11:53 am. Peak: 1:18 pm. End: 2:40 pm. Coverage: 83.2%

Mineral Point: Begin: 11:49 am. Peak: 1:14 pm. End: 2:37 pm. Coverage: 86.6%

Monroe: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 86.8%

Montello: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:14 pm. End: 2:36 pm. Coverage: 82.6%

Platteville: Begin: 11:48 am. Peak: 1:13 pm. End: 2:37 pm. Coverage: 87.1%

Portage: Begin: 11:51 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 83.0%

Prairie du Chien: Begin: 11:47 am. Peak: 1:12 pm. End: 2:35 pm. Coverage: 87.1%

Sun Prairie: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Verona: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Viroqua: Begin: 11:47 am. Peak: 1:12 pm. End: 2:35 pm. Coverage: 85.2%

Watertown: Begin: 11:52 am. Peak: 1:16 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 84.0%

To check a time for another area, click here. To see Max's weather blog, click here.