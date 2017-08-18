Jail says inmate died of ‘medical issues’

MADISON (WKOW) – A man booked into the Dane County Jail early Friday died later that morning from what are being called medical issues.

The 33-year-old man was arrested and brought to the jail about 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 where he was being housed in the male receiving area, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

About 10 a.m., a deputy and other inmates heard the man having what the news release described as medical issues in the shower.

After the inmate was transported to the hospital he became unresponsive and subsequently died.

Deputies will actively monitor the emotional impact of this tragedy on other inmates, according to the news release. Jail mental health staff will provide counseling to inmates as needed.

This incident remains under investigation with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the man is being withheld pending the notification of family members.