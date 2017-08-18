Madison neighborhood's strength tested by carjacking

Police in Brodhead search for a man they say threatened to bring a gun to work and caused a lockdown at Stoughton Trailers.More >>
A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.More >>
A Wisconsin woman is voicing her outrage over Madison Mayor Paul Soglin's order to remove Confederate monuments from Forest Hill Cemetery.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to make sure you travel safely on the roads when the solar eclipse happens Monday, August 21.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) – A man booked into the Dane County Jail early Friday died later that morning from what are being called medical issues.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
UPDATE -- WI State Patrol says all lanes on I-39 northbound near Stoughton are now clear.
All northbound lanes of I-39 near U.S. Highway 51 near Stoughton currently are closed due to a traffic incident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The lane closure was reported about 3:35 p.m. Friday. Check back for updates.More >>
Jeff Neumann is traveling to Wyoming to experience Monday's total eclipse.More >>
It was a day of frantic terror in parts of Spain. An attack on the popular boulevard near Catalunya Square in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district, left 13 people dead and at least 100 injured, according to authorities. The shock of the attack is also being felt half a world away in Wisconsin.More >>
The Wisconsin Assembly has passed the $3 billion dollar Foxconn incentives bill in a bipartisan vote. The legislation, penned by Governor Scott Walker, passed in a 59 - 30 vote despite disapproval by some Democratic lawmakers.More >>
A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.More >>
An Assembly session day that was scheduled to focus solely on the Foxconn incentive legislation was also used to condemn hate Thursday.More >>
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said Wednesday that, while white supremacist hate speech is wrong, it also shouldn't be pushed into the dark corners of the world.More >>
The removal was announced today in a statement from Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.More >>
MADISON (AP) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $510 million, making it one of the largest in U.S. history.More >>
