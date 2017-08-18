Madison neighborhood's strength tested by carjacking

MADISON (WKOW) -- A rare, violent crime in a Madison neighborhood tests the east side enclave's strength, and cohesion.



Madison Police officials say a 72-year old woman's 2015 Volvo was carjacked in broad daylight Tuesday, after a lone suspect yanked the senior out of the car, injuring her.



Retired physician Ray Purdy runs a business out of his Jackson Street home in the Schenk's Corners neighborhood, and says the victim was arriving for an appointment when the crime took place. A sense of normalcy for Purdy was shattered temporarily. "When I heard the screams of distress," Purdy says.



But Purdy says neighbors to rushed to the victim's side, and police officers and emergency responders were there quickly.



Madison Police officials say officers in Milwaukee spotted the stolen car Wednesday and recovered it. They say a suspect was also arrested.

Purdy says the work of detectives and others on the case reminds him of his past encounters with Madison Police. "Outstanding. Very professional. I worked with them in the E.R. and they'd bring in people," Purdy says.



Purdy and others in Schenk's Corners tell 27 News there have been instances of of people rifling through, and stealing, from cars in the neighborhood, but a daylight carjacking may have been a disturbing first.

"It's uncharacteristic," resident Mark Herson says. "It doesn't seem like it would happen here."



As the neighborhood prepares for the Friday beginning of a weekend, neighborhood block party, Purdy says he's confident of safety. He expects his customer to return again.

"She's a very resilient lady," Purdy says. "We won't be stupid, but we're not going to succumb to fear."



Purdy believes the trauma of the carjacking only reinforces how strong bonds are between neighbors.

"We share each other's lawn mowers, tools. This neighborhood seems special to me, in terms of people being willing to work with each other."

