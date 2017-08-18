Gov. Walker has little to say about Steve Bannon, even less about President Trump

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) had little to say about Steve Bannon leaving his post as White House chief strategist Friday, and still would not denounce President Donald Trump's comments about the violence in Charlottesville.

The Governor was in Sauk County Friday afternoon to wrap up a four-city tour highlighting broadband expansion grants across the state.

When asked about conservative columnists criticizing him for not calling out President Trump for equating white supremacists to counter-protestors, Walker once again said it wasn't his job to speak for Trump.

As for Bannon, Walker didn't give an opinion on whether his departure would be good or bad for the administration.

"I didn't know him well. I bumped into him once or twice when I've been at the White House before - I've never had any meetings with him so - for me to comment one way or the other, I don't really know," said Gov. Walker. "What I have said and I'll repeat here - you've heard me say before since last Saturday is - both personally and on behalf of the people of this state, I unequivocally denounce any and all actions of hate and bigotry,"

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin responded to the fact that Walker again refused to denounce President Trump with a one word tweet that said: "Disappointing."