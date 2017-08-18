Madison gun violence victim fast-tracks wedding after narrowly escaping death

MADISON (WKOW) --A victim of gun violence on Madison's west side moved up her wedding to marry her fiance, Friday afternoon. Incredibly, Sheila Turner wanted to hold the ceremony just one room down from where a stray bullet nearly killed her weeks ago.

"Yes, I'm so excited to be doing it right here in my home, right where the bullet came in, just to let them know I'm not going nowhere," Sheila said.

On July 18th, in broad daylight, bullets hit her bedroom window and even the pillow she was laying on.

"We are starting a new life we're putting a way the past," Newlywed William Turner said. He called her just as the gun violence broke out. The incident is something the couple will never forget, but they don't want to.

"There's no turning back, this was by design, this was destiny," he explained.

Sheila called Boys & Girls Club President Michael Johnson to officiate. He says it was an honor to do something for the newlyweds touched by near-tragedy, despite it also being the date of his 15th anniversary.

The bride and groom plan to stay in the Mt. Vernon Ct. home, but plan to re-do the furniture in the impacted bedroom soon.