UPDATE: Elderly man from Cottage Grove found safe

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials say 82-year-old Louis Olivas has been found safe.

COTTAGE GROVE  (WKOW)  -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man missing from Cottage Grove in Dane County.                                          

Officials say Louis Olivas left his home around noon Friday to go to a nearby grocery store.  Authorities have verified he never arrived there and he hasn't returned home.  He moved to Dane County from Elkhorn in Walworth County two weeks ago and isn't familiar with the area. 

Mr. Olivas  is white, about 5'4" and weighs 164 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and tan sandals. He also has a blue lanyard around his neck with a key on it.

He's likely driving a 2002 white Chevy Impala LTZ with WI plates 678DTW. It has a spoiler on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cottage Grove PD at 608-255-2345.

https://www.facebook.com/WiSilverAlert

