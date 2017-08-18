Sequoya Library's free eclipse glasses in high demand - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sequoya Library's free eclipse glasses in high demand

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're one of the millions planning to watch the upcoming eclipse you're no doubt hoping for clear skies come Monday.

Friday the Sequoya Library in Madison was giving away eclipse glasses for free.

Officials say they ran out of nearly 250 glasses in about ten minutes but aren't surprised by the turnout, especially with today's "must see" culture.

The eclipse takes place Monday, August 21st, peaking around 1:15 pm. 
 

