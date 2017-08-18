UW Steven's Point student in Barcelona where attack occurred less than a day before it happened

STEVEN'S POINT (WKOW) -- A UW Steven's Point student was in Barcelona only one day before Thursday's deadly terror attacks, and only two months prior was blocks away when terrorists targeted London Bridge.

Maya Schaefer says she walked the streets where a van tore through a crowd of pedestrians only 24 hours before the attack. Schaefer is still in Spain but in Madrid now about 400 miles away.

Despite the distance Schaefer says there's been a noticeable increase in security across Madrid but is sending the message she refuses to live in fear.

"Coming from Barcelona literally the day before, walking along the streets where the attack happened. You can't live your life and not do things in fear of what could happen or what might happen," she says.

Schaefer is off to Italy next saying she's excited, and unafraid to continue her travels.