Through debate & turmoil, Middleton woman still respects fallen soldiers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several people have stopped by Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison to see the spot where a Confederate plaque once stood. Thursday, it was ordered to be removed by Mayor Paul Soglin. But one woman is choosing to look beyond the division and is instead, respecting the fallen.

"I wanted to come and honor the dead," said Jeanne Darr, a Middleton woman who's originally from North Carolina.

The tombstones of Confederate soldiers are already marked with red and white roses. It's why Darr laid hers at the front of the surrounding perimeter, paying respect to the all of them. Her roses were places where the plaque once stood.

"It's was so unnecessary," said Darr.

In a press release Thursday morning, Mayor Soglin said "the Confederacy's legacy will always be with us, whether we memorialize it in marble or not."

But Darr disagrees.

"It makes you want to cry," she said. "These were real people, these are not just monuments sitting on the ground."

It's why she visited every grave on Thursday.

"George. John Bowers. J.C. Warren," she said as she read the names aloud as she walked by touching each stone.

"Through the mercy of God, rest in peace," she said as she prayed for each soldier.

Darr isn't bias to one side, instead, she's just worried for the future of our country.

"We need to learn from history. If we erase history, like it's been said a million times before, we're doomed to repeat it," she added.

There were differences back then when confederate soldiers fought on the battlefield, and Darr understands some differences still exist today.

"Take the lessons from that time and apply it to today. That is what would really unite us as Americans," she said.

So, as she made her visit, she put those differences aside.

"Eternal rest grant unto him oh Lord," she said as she prayed at another tomb.

"They never got to see their mothers, their fathers, their wives, their children ever again," Darr said emotionally. "They're Americans too."

The City of Madison says it will soon remove a bigger monument in the graveyard that has a list of the names of the fallen. However, Mayor Soglin said it will be replaced with another plaque with the same names, but without a reference to the Confederacy.