SBA approves flood assistance for some Wisconsin counties

MADISON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Governor Walker's request for federal low-interest disaster loans for people and businesses affected by flooding in southeastern Wisconsin last month.
    Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock and Waukesha counties are eligible for assistance.
    

