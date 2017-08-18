Service for healing racism in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Service for healing racism in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- At the end of this tumultuous week in our country, people gathered in Milwaukee today to pray for the healing of racism.
    "God of power and might, extend your good and gracious presence over our troubled city, our state our county and our world," was the prayer said on Friday.
    They raised their hands in blessing during a service at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
       People of all faiths were invited.

