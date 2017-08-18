End Zone -- Week 1 Scores - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone -- Week 1 Scores

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Wisconsin high school football scores after week one.
  Abbotsford 42, Crandon 6
   Amherst 43, Omro 6
   Antigo 20, Berlin 14
   Appleton East 28, Wausau West 24
   Appleton North 41, D.C. Everest 14
   Arrowhead 23, Marquette University 16
   Assumption 42, Necedah 34
   Augusta 34, Three Lakes/Phelps 6
   Big Foot 47, Brodhead/Juda 27
   Bloomer 46, Somerset 38
   Bonduel 42, Coleman 14
   Brillion 21, Hilbert/Stockbridge 6
   Brookfield East 25, Wauwatosa West 6
   Burlington 28, South Milwaukee 21
   Cadott 15, Altoona 12
   Cambridge 31, Brookfield Academy 10
   Campbellsport 16, Mayville 13
   Catholic Memorial 48, Mukwonago 9
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 14
   Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20, Elk Mound 6
   Chilton 28, Algoma 21
   Clear Lake 38, Cameron 0
   Clinton 27, Evansville/Albany 16
   Cochrane-Fountain City 32, Pepin/Alma 8
   Colby 40, Neillsville 0
   Dodgeville 33, Parkview 14
   Eau Claire Memorial 35, La Crosse Logan 6
   Edgar 15, Baldwin-Woodville 0
   Ellsworth 42, Colfax 0
   Fall River 30, Almond-Bancroft 21
   Fennimore 18, Lancaster 13
   Fox Valley Lutheran 75, Clintonville 0
   Franklin 55, Waterford 0
   Freedom 19, Little Chute 13, OT
   Germantown 28, Menomonee Falls 21
   Gilman 41, Laona-Wabeno 0
   Glenwood City 45, Frederic 22
   Greenwood/Granton 34, Florence 7
   Hillsboro 35, Riverdale 0
   Holmen 34, Chippewa Falls 28
   Homestead 55, Port Washington 14
   Horicon/Hustisford 44, Lomira 6
   Hortonville 24, Appleton West 9
   Howards Grove 22, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
   Hudson 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 10
   Iola-Scandinavia 41, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 14
   Iowa-Grant 38, Richland Center 14
   Jefferson 44, Whitewater 7
   Kenosha Bradford 21, Wilmot Union 14
   Kewaskum 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 28
   Kewaunee 35, Crivitz 6
   Kiel 28, Waupun 21
   Kimberly 35, Fond du Lac 28
   Ladysmith 41, Flambeau 0
   Lake Country Lutheran 33, Mineral Point 21
   Lake Mills 42, Marshall 15
   Lakeland 28, Hayward 27
   Lodi 34, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 6
   Loyal 40, Athens 0
   Luther 24, Blair-Taylor 14
   Luxemburg-Casco 34, Denmark 14
   Madison La Follette 30, Janesville Craig 22
   Madison West 20, Beloit Memorial 0
   Manawa 31, Suring 6
   Menasha 21, Waupaca 0
   Menomonie 40, Oshkosh North 0
   Middleton 36, Madison Memorial 7
   Milton 31, Sauk Prairie 14
   Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 42, Racine Horlick 6
   Milwaukee Hamilton 38, West Allis Nathan Hale 0
   Monona Grove 49, Baraboo 19
   Monroe 31, Reedsburg Area 13
   Mount Horeb 49, Edgewood 20
   Muskego 42, Waukesha North 14
   Neenah 38, Stevens Point 6
   New Berlin Eisenhower 28, Plymouth 27
   New Berlin West 26, Elkhorn Area 10
   New Glarus/Monticello 47, Catholic Central 7
   New Lisbon 56, Kickapoo/LaFarge 22
   Northern Elite 61, Tigerton/Marion 0
   Northwestern 14, Ashland 8
   Oak Creek 48, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
   Oconomowoc 42, Waukesha South 28
   Oconto 42, Rosholt 0
   Onalaska 41, River Valley 19
   Oregon 24, DeForest 14
   Osceola 36, Wausau East 21
   Ozaukee 44, St. Mary Catholic 14
   Palmyra-Eagle 19, Poynette 13, OT
   Pardeeville 42, Cambria-Friesland 6
   Pewaukee 35, Milwaukee Riverside University 0
   Phillips 53, Port Edwards 8
   Pittsville 24, Auburndale 8
   Platteville 34, Cuba City 7
   Potosi 56, Benton/Scales Mound 0
   Prescott 27, Rhinelander 13
   Racine Case 51, Milwaukee North 0
   Racine Lutheran 47, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 0
   Racine Park 13, Pius XI Catholic 8
   Racine St. Catherine's 53, Cudahy 14
   Random Lake 27, Oostburg 13
   Reedsville 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 13
   Rice Lake 36, Medford Area 0
   Ripon 28, Columbus 17
   Royall 38, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 0
   Saint Croix Central 24, Durand 6
   Saint Francis 33, Milw. Bay View 32
   Sevastopol 68, Bowler/Gresham 8
   Seymour 41, Green Bay East 7
   Sheboygan Falls 14, Brown Deer 7
   Shiocton 24, Tomahawk 0
   Shoreland Lutheran 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 12
   Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 20, Milwaukee King 14
   Southwestern 20, Rio 6
   Sparta 28, Black River Falls 13
   Spencer/Columbus Catholic 54, Osseo-Fairchild 22
   Spooner 14, St. Croix Falls 0
   Spring Valley 27, Unity 6
   St. Marys Springs 35, Markesan 0
   Stanley-Boyd 21, Stratford 14
   Stoughton 43, Portage 28
   Sun Prairie 56, Madison East 0
   Superior 20, Merrill 10
   Tomah 32, Mauston 21
   Turner 39, Edgerton 14
   Turtle Lake 46, Shell Lake 0
   Two Rivers 25, Peshtigo 14
   Union Grove 14, Greenfield 2
   Valders 33, Sturgeon Bay 6
   Verona Area 21, Janesville Parker 0
   Waterloo 39, Deerfield 12
   Watertown 38, Beaver Dam 15
   Watertown Luther Prep 17, University School of Milwaukee 7
   Waunakee 49, Fort Atkinson 0
   Wautoma 38, Laconia 18
   Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 38, Boscobel 0
   West Bend East 48, Cedarburg 6
   West De Pere 42, Shawano Community 0
   West Salem 37, Arcadia 0
   Westby 15, Darlington 14
   Whitefish Bay 35, Slinger 7
   Whitnall 35, Martin Luther 6
   Wild Rose 21, Lourdes Academy 7
   Winnebago Lutheran Academy 39, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
   Wisconsin Dells 32, Thorp 26
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 24, Northland Pines 8
   Wrightstown 35, Marinette 12
   Xavier 36, Green Bay West 6

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • ILBs Ready to Step Up After Cichy Injury

    ILBs Ready to Step Up After Cichy Injury

    It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker.  A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy.  The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...

    More >>

    It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker.  A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy.  The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...

    More >>

  • Badger Volleyball Ranked With Young Talent

    Badger Volleyball Ranked With Young Talent

    Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage.  But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day.  The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others.  They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores. Despite having just two seniors and two j...

    More >>

    Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage.  But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day.  The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others.  They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores. Despite having just two seniors and two j...

    More >>

  • Badgers schedule: Early Big Ten start, 4 of 5 at home ends season

    Badgers schedule: Early Big Ten start, 4 of 5 at home ends season

    Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State.    The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27.    The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State. 

    More >>

    Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State.    The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27.    The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.