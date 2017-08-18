Madison man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography

Police in Brodhead search for a man they say threatened to bring a gun to work and caused a lockdown at Stoughton Trailers.More >>
Police in Brodhead search for a man they say threatened to bring a gun to work and caused a lockdown at Stoughton Trailers.More >>
A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.More >>
A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.More >>
A Wisconsin woman is voicing her outrage over Madison Mayor Paul Soglin's order to remove Confederate monuments from Forest Hill Cemetery.More >>
A Wisconsin woman is voicing her outrage over Madison Mayor Paul Soglin's order to remove Confederate monuments from Forest Hill Cemetery.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) – A man booked into the Dane County Jail early Friday died later that morning from what are being called medical issues.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) – A man booked into the Dane County Jail early Friday died later that morning from what are being called medical issues.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to make sure you travel safely on the roads when the solar eclipse happens Monday, August 21.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to make sure you travel safely on the roads when the solar eclipse happens Monday, August 21.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
A UW Steven's Point student was in Barcelona only one day before Thursday's deadly terror attacks, and only two months prior was blocks away when terrorists targeted London Bridge.More >>
A UW Steven's Point student was in Barcelona only one day before Thursday's deadly terror attacks, and only two months prior was blocks away when terrorists targeted London Bridge.More >>
If you're one of the millions planning to watch the upcoming eclipse you're no doubt hoping for clear skies come Monday.
Friday the Sequoya Library in Madison was giving away eclipse glasses for free.More >>
If you're one of the millions planning to watch the upcoming eclipse you're no doubt hoping for clear skies come Monday.
Friday the Sequoya Library in Madison was giving away eclipse glasses for free.More >>
Doctors are seeing enterovirus and poison ivy lately.More >>
Doctors are seeing enterovirus and poison ivy lately.More >>
UPDATE -- WI State Patrol says all lanes on I-39 northbound near Stoughton are now clear.
All northbound lanes of I-39 near U.S. Highway 51 near Stoughton currently are closed due to a traffic incident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The lane closure was reported about 3:35 p.m. Friday. Check back for updates.More >>
UPDATE -- WI State Patrol says all lanes on I-39 northbound near Stoughton are now clear.
All northbound lanes of I-39 near U.S. Highway 51 near Stoughton currently are closed due to a traffic incident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The lane closure was reported about 3:35 p.m. Friday. Check back for updates.More >>
A rare, violent crime in a Madison neighborhood tests the east side enclave's strength, and cohesionMore >>
A rare, violent crime in a Madison neighborhood tests the east side enclave's strength, and cohesionMore >>
A 17-year-old from Beaver Dam can get past a felony charge if he fulfills probation for his part in sending a threatening e-mail that closed down Beaver Dam schools in May.More >>
A 17-year-old from Beaver Dam can get past a felony charge if he fulfills probation for his part in sending a threatening e-mail that closed down Beaver Dam schools in May.More >>
Police in Brodhead search for a man they say threatened to bring a gun to work and caused a lockdown at Stoughton Trailers.More >>
Police in Brodhead search for a man they say threatened to bring a gun to work and caused a lockdown at Stoughton Trailers.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) – A man booked into the Dane County Jail early Friday died later that morning from what are being called medical issues.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) – A man booked into the Dane County Jail early Friday died later that morning from what are being called medical issues.More >>