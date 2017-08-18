Madison man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say they have a arrested a man in Madison on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Madison police say a SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 6300 block of Vicksburg Road and arrested 22-year-old Matthew R. Howard. He was booked into the Dane County Jail.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation by the Special Victims Unit into allegations regarding child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.