Shooting suspect arrested in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police have taken one person into custody in a shooting near Stoughton Rd. and the Beltline.  

Just before 10:00 Friday night, Madison Police were called to the 4600-block of Femrite Dr. for a report of a person with a gun and shots fired.  Officers found evidence that there were gunshots.  

After investigating, officers have determined there were two people involved, a suspect and victim, who knew each other.  Police say an argument escalated into the suspect firing a gun towards the victim and running away.  Police do not believe the victim was hurt.  

Police say they went to the suspect's home and arrested him without incident.  Antonio de Jesus Uriostegui Valencia is facing a 1st degree reckless endangering safety charge.  

