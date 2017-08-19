Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with possibly drunken driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say one person is in custody after a car and motorcycle crashed Friday night on E. Washington Ave.

Police tell 27 News they were called to the intersection of E. Washington Ave and Melvin Ct. just after 9:45 p.m. Their preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle was headed inbound on E. Washington Ave. The car was headed outbound and attempting to make a left turn in front of the motorcycle, but the two collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, last listed in critical condition, police say.

The driver of the car was taken into police custody on suspicion of OWI.

Police say this is still an open investigation.