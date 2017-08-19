Three displaced in fire on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people are safe but can't go home to their duplex after a fire broke out in their kitchen while they slept.

The Madison Fire Department says a man living in the 6200 block of Hammersley Road woke up seeing and smelling smoke Saturday morning. He went downstairs and saw that the kitchen was on fire, then went around telling other residents. Everyone, including a pet bird, was able to get out safely. Firefighters got there just after 5:20, and took two minutes to put out the flames.

The fire was only in the kitchen, but the unit is uninhabitable because of smoke damage throughout. The Red Cross is helping the three people displaced until they can live there again.

It's unknown what it'll cost to fix the damage. Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.