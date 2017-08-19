Fitchburg Police looking for armed robbers Saturday morning

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police are investigating an armed robbery Saturday morning.

The Fitchburg Police Department says it responded to the 2400 block of Chalet Gardens Court just before 5:40, and found a victim who had been robbed at gunpoint. After demanding money, the suspects attacked the victim and ran away.

Police say the suspects are two thin black men who looked to be about 20 years old. One of them was wearing a green shirt and a blue mask on his face, the other was wearing a gray shirt and black baseball hat.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.