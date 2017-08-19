Offers pouring in to reimburse girl scammed out of Pokemon cards

MADISON (WKOW) – A man booked into the Dane County Jail early Friday died later that morning from what are being called medical issues.More >>
Police in Brodhead search for a man they say threatened to bring a gun to work and caused a lockdown at Stoughton Trailers.More >>
Authorities say they have a arrested a man in Madison on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.More >>
A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.More >>
Madison Police say one person is in custody after a car and motorcycle crashed Friday night on E. Washington Ave.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
A UW Stevens Point student was in Barcelona only one day before Thursday's deadly terror attacks, and only two months prior was blocks away when terrorists targeted London Bridge.More >>
The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Governor Walker's request for federal low-interest disaster loans for people and businesses affected by flooding in southeastern Wisconsin last month.More >>
A victim of gun violence on Madison's west side moved up her wedding to marry her fiance, Friday afternoon.More >>
If you're one of the millions planning to watch the upcoming eclipse you're no doubt hoping for clear skies come Monday.
Friday the Sequoya Library in Madison was giving away eclipse glasses for free.More >>
After a two-month break, the Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee plans to resume its work on the state's spending plan next week.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) had little to say about Steve Bannon leaving his post as White House chief strategist Friday, and still would not denounce President Donald Trump's comments about the violence in Charlottesville.More >>
Doctors are seeing enterovirus and poison ivy lately.More >>
UPDATE -- WI State Patrol says all lanes on I-39 northbound near Stoughton are now clear.
All northbound lanes of I-39 near U.S. Highway 51 near Stoughton currently are closed due to a traffic incident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The lane closure was reported about 3:35 p.m. Friday. Check back for updates.More >>
