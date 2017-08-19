Offers pouring in to reimburse girl scammed out of Pokemon cards

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - Offers of support are pouring in for a 9-year-old Wausau girl who was allegedly scammed while trying to sell her Pokemon card collection.

Kaitlynn Cooper's mother, Sarah Hesbol, tells WAOW-TV that several people have offered to reimburse her after a man gave her a fake $100 bill in exchange for more than 500 cards.

The family has filed a report with the Wausau Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

Hesbol says her daughter is thankful for the offers, but is asking people to donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital instead.