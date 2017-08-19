SBA approves disaster relief request due to last month's flood - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SBA approves disaster relief request due to last month's flood

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's request to provide federal low-interest disaster loans for individuals and businesses affected by flooding.

The SBA will provide loans for up to $200,000 for damaged homes, $40,000 for damaged property, and $2 million to businesses for physical damage and economic loss because of flooding.

Areas eligible for assistance are Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, along with the contiguous counties of Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock and Waukesha.

More than eight inches of rain fell overnight on July 11 in southeastern Wisconsin, causing widespread flooding and setting flood records along the Fox River.

No serious injuries were reported, but thousands of homes and businesses were impacted.

In our area, U.S. Small Business Admin officials will be on hand beginning Aug. 22 (through Thursday, Aug. 31) to offer assistance to  Wisconsin businesses and residents affected by flash floods and flooding July 11.

They can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA 

Starts:  3 p.m.Walworth County  -- Walworth County Sheriff's Office
1770 County Rd., NN   Elkhorn, WI 53121


Opening: Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.

 Regular Hours:      Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed Sunday, Aug. 27   

Closing:  Thursday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.

