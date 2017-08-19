POLICE: 18-year-old not wearing a helmet in Fitchburg ATV crash Saturday

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police say a young man sustained life-threatening injuries after he struck a tree on private property early Saturday afternoon.

A news release by Sgt. Edward Hartwick says responders arrived in the 1700 block of Blizzard Road in Fitchburg just before 12:30 p.m.

The driver had not been wearing a helmet. He was taken by helicopter to UW Medical Center.

Officials say there's no initial evidence of drug or alcohol use.

The crash remains under investigation by Fitchburg Police and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which keeps track of all injury ATV crashes.