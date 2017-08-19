Beloit Fire braces for loss of three firefighter positions as federal grant expires

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Fire is bracing for big changes next year. It's because the Federal Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant runs out. Without the funding, the department could lose three positions.

"When I started in 1989, we were running 2400 calls a year," Beloit Fire Chief Brad Liggett said. Now in 2017, he says that number will reach or exceed 6,000 calls.

"Makes things even more difficult," Chief Ligette explained because the SAFER grant could put them back to 1989 staffing levels.

"We will be in a position where we will not have the fifteen person minimum," he said. "The workload that they [the firefighters] will be under, will be pretty intense," he added.

Besides firefighter fatigue, the department will rely even more on mutual aid to keep adequate response times and coverage.

"That puts a great deal of pressure on our mutual aid partners, staffing personel, overtime," he explained.

But that's not the only worry, next year 10 firefighters are set to retire. In the next five years, 66% of firefighters with BFD will hit retirement age. Chief Liggett says it's a concern, but one that he knows through education and promotions they can survive.

As for finding a way to keep those three positions, Chief Liggette says there is no good solution.

"Our hands our really tied, the only way we can change our circumstances is by referendum," he said.