Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bill to relax mining rules - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bill to relax mining rules

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two Wisconsin lawmakers have introduced legislation to repeal a law that requires mining companies to prove they've operated without polluting before they can mine in the state.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Republican Sen. Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst and Republican Rep. Rob Hutton of Brookfield introduced the bill Thursday.

The 1998 law they want to repeal aims to protect the state's waters from sulfide material that is often unearthed by metallic mining.

Tiffany says the Flambeau copper mine near Ladysmith operated safely and is an example of why the restriction isn't needed. The mine operated for four years before closing in 1997.

A federal judge ruled in 2012 that the mine released a minimal amount of copper into the state's waters, but that ruling was later reversed in 2013.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.