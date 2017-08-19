End Zone - Week 1 SATURDAY Scores - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone - Week 1 SATURDAY Scores

MADISON (AP) -

Belmont 21, North Crawford 18
Black Hawk 51, Owen-Withee 14
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Gillett 26
Newman Catholic 41, Wausaukee 12
Pacelli 26, Dodgeland 21
Prairie du Chien 32, Aquinas 14
River Ridge 31, Shullsburg 8

