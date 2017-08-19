Delafield man faces third OWI charge, reportedly had two children in vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol has taken a Delafield man into custody after officers pulled him over Saturday night for suspected drunken driving.

Sgt. Michael Vasquez in a news release says Troy D. Moose, 49, had two children, ages 10 and eight, in the vehicle with him when he failed a field sobriety test. He was pulled over on I-94 in Jefferson County near mile marker 264 just before 9:00 p.m.

Sgt. Vasquez says they'd received several calls from the public about a red Dodge Ram pickup driving all over the road with no lights on shortly before that. Dispatchers kept one caller on the phone until a trooper could get behind the truck.

Moose was placed under arrest for his third OWI at the scene.