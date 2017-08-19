Aguilar HR Powers Brewers to Victory - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Aguilar HR Powers Brewers to Victory

(AP) - Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Saturday night for their fifth win in six games.

It was 3-all when Greg Holland (2-4) hit Keon Broxton with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. Aguilar hit his 12th homer, and Milwaukee added another run as Eric Thames walked, stole second and Neil Walker's RBI single chased Holland.

Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

DJ LeMahieu got three hits and Trevor Story had two doubles for Colorado. The Rockies remained a game ahead of Arizona for the NL's first wild card and 4 1-2 up on Milwaukee.

Anthony Swarzak (2-0) tossed one inning and Corey Knebel got the last three outs for his 25th save.

The Rockies lost for the first time in 12 home games that Chad Bettis has started. Bettis, who pitched seven scoreless innings Monday in his first start since undergoing cancer treatment, went seven innings again and gave up three runs -- all in the third.

