Beloit community rallies against hate and racism

Demonstrators hold a banner during the "Beloit Together" rally at Horace White Park.

BELOIT (WKOW) --- The Beloit community stood up against hate and racism Saturday during the "Beloit Together” rally at Horace White Park.

But for Levi Moose, fighting against bigotry is part of her DNA.

“One of my first encounters with a swastika was in a family photo of my great-grandfather being arrested by the SS.” Moose said.

The Beloit College student joined about 75 people at the rally to denounce hate and racism.

“Today is stand up and speak up against racism and hatred wherever you see it. To heal our feelings a little bit, but not so much that we're comfortable enough not to step outside of our comfort zone,” said rally organizer Megan Miller.

“I think we wanted to organizer something as a bit of a call to action,” she said.

Seeing images of swastikas during the Charlottesville protest has shaken Moose.

“The history of those symbols are connected with genocide of the families of my friends and myself,” she said.

Miller said white supremacy should not be normalized.

“We're a nation of diversity. We're a nation that is founded on the idea that people can come here and this should be a safe place.”

Moose said she been to these types of rallies before. After everyone goes home, the momentum dies. She hopes after the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, people will continue the fight against hate and racism well after they leave the event.

“It has to. It absolutely has to. Because the the KKK will still be here, neo-Nazis will still be here. Black people and Jewish people and minorities will still be targeted at the end of the day.”

Other speakers at the rally included Beloit City Councilman Clint Anderson, Equal Opportunities Commission's Steve Howland, LGBTQ adviser Tes Slominski, and Marilyn Louise of the Yellow Brick Road organization of Rock County.