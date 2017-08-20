7th annual Tri For Kids Triathlon raises money for local schools

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- More than 600 kids ran for charity in Middleton, Saturday for the 7th annual Tri For Schools Triathlon.

The event raises money for local schools' health and fitness programs. Founder Katie Hensel says she began the triathlon to help create a healthier generation.

"Childhood obesity is a pretty serious topic that you know we've been hearing a lot about over the past few years so I wanted to do my part to help encourage healthy lifestyles early," says Hensel.

Since the triathlon began the event has raised close to $300,000 which will help fund everything from school gardens to new playgrounds.





