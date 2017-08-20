President Trump's approval rating now below 40 percent in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- President Trump's approval rating is now below 40 percent in Wisconsin, even though the Badger State was key in electing him to office.

The new data comes from NBC News/Marist polls of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The polls were conducted August 13-17, after unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the president's response to it.

“In Wisconsin, 34 percent of voters approve of Trump (17 percent strongly), compared with 56 percent who disapprove (42 percent strongly),” the poll reports.

These three states were key in electing Trump to office. He won them by a combined 80,000.

The data shows 64 percent of Wisconsin voters say they've been embarrassed by Trump's conduct as president. A quarter said it's made them proud.

“And in all three states, more than six-in-10 voters say Trump’s conduct as president has embarrassed them, versus just a quarter who have said it’s made them proud,” according to the poll.

Wisconsin voters are split on the president's impact on the economy: 41 percent say he's strengthened it, 41 percent say he hasn't.

Voters may be concerned on the Trump presidency's impact across the globe. “Six in 10 voters in all three states believe the United States’ role on the world stage has been weakened under Trump.”

Democrats have an eight-point advantage in Wisconsin when it comes to whom voters want to control Congress after the 2018 midterm elections.

Researchers polled 801 Wisconsinites, and the results have a 3.5% margin of error.