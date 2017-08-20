President Trump's approval rating now below 40 percent in Wisconsin

Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, meaning one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.More >>
Police have taken one person into custody in a shooting near Stoughton Rd. and the Beltline.More >>
Officials say results of a preliminary autopsy didn't disclose a clear cause of death or any evidence of inflicted trauma.More >>
A man booked into the Dane County Jail who died from what officials say were medical issues has been identified.More >>
Police say a young man sustained life-threatening injuries after he struck a tree on private property early Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Delafield man faces third OWI charge with minors in a vehicle after officers pulled him over Saturday night on I-94.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's request to provide federal low-interest disaster loans for individuals and businesses affected by July flooding.More >>
Offers of support are pouring in for a 9-year-old Wausau girl who was allegedly scammed while trying to sell her Pokemon card collection.More >>
Three people are safe but can't go home to their duplex after a fire broke out in their kitchen while they slept.More >>
