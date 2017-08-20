Annual Pride parade and rally shows its colors in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Annual Pride parade and rally shows its colors in Madison

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW)  -- Unlike most every other city in the country that hosts their Gay Pride Month in June, Madison's recognition of the LBGTQ community takes place in August.

Thousands of people are taking part in both the Pride parade and rally Sunday as the group takes over State Street and heads up to Capitol Square. Speakers slated to make presentations at the rally there include Karen Perez Wilson of the Orgullo Latinx LGBT+ organization, state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa and Brandi Grayson of the Young, Gifted and Black Coalition. 

Click here for more information on the history of the pride parade in Madison, courtesy of OutReach LGBT Community Center, one of the event's main organizers and sponsors. 

