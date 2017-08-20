Gaglianone returns feeling good this season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers are another week closer to their season opener on September 1 against Utah State. One guy who is glad to be back in the football routine is place kicker Rafael Gaglianone.

After missing 11 games last season from a back injury, Gaglianone returns in 2017 as a junior once again after receiving a medical hardship wavier from a back injury after the third game of the season.

He was 7-for-8 on his field goal attempts last season, and remains optimistic about his return.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I'm feeling as good as I've felt in a really long time." Said Gaglianone. "I'm just trying to put it all together when the lights come on you know. I feel like we've been doing everything right on the preparation, the routine and everything."

The Badgers open their season on September 1 at Camp Randall Stadium against Utah State at 7 p.m. To view the entire Wisconsin football schedule, click here
 


 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • End Zone -- Week 1 Scores

    End Zone -- Week 1 Scores

    Wisconsin high school football scores after week one. 

    More >>

    Wisconsin high school football scores after week one. 

    More >>

  • Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

    Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

    Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.

    More >>

    Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.

    More >>

  • Aguilar HR Powers Brewers to Victory

    Aguilar HR Powers Brewers to Victory

    Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Saturday night for their fifth win in six games. It was 3-all when Greg Holland (2-4) hit Keon Broxton with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. Aguilar hit his 12th homer, and Milwaukee added another run as Eric Thames walked, stole second and Neil Walker's RBI single chased Holland. Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers. DJ L...

    More >>

    Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Saturday night for their fifth win in six games. It was 3-all when Greg Holland (2-4) hit Keon Broxton with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. Aguilar hit his 12th homer, and Milwaukee added another run as Eric Thames walked, stole second and Neil Walker's RBI single chased Holland. Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers. DJ L...

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

    Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

    Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.

    More >>

    Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.

    More >>

  • ILBs Ready to Step Up After Cichy Injury

    ILBs Ready to Step Up After Cichy Injury

    It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker.  A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy.  The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...

    More >>

    It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker.  A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy.  The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...

    More >>

  • Badger Volleyball Ranked With Young Talent

    Badger Volleyball Ranked With Young Talent

    Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage.  But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day.  The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others.  They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores. Despite having just two seniors and two j...

    More >>

    Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage.  But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day.  The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others.  They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores. Despite having just two seniors and two j...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.