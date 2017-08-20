Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

The Badgers are another week closer to their season opener on September 1 against Utah State. One guy who is glad to be back in the football routine is place kicker Rafael Gaglianone.

After missing 11 games last season from a back injury, Gaglianone returns in 2017 as a junior once again after receiving a medical hardship wavier from a back injury after the third game of the season.

He was 7-for-8 on his field goal attempts last season, and remains optimistic about his return.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I'm feeling as good as I've felt in a really long time." Said Gaglianone. "I'm just trying to put it all together when the lights come on you know. I feel like we've been doing everything right on the preparation, the routine and everything."

The Badgers open their season on September 1 at Camp Randall Stadium against Utah State at 7 p.m. To view the entire Wisconsin football schedule, click here.






