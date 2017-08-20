Minnesotans who work in Wisconsin to receive tax credit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Minnesotans who work in Wisconsin to receive tax credit

Posted: Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota is giving up efforts to reach a tax reciprocity agreement with Wisconsin.

The end of negotiations means the state of Wisconsin will give Minnesota residents who cross the border a tax credit to make up for the higher Wisconsin taxes. That tax credit will be in effect for 2017. It is estimated that it will cost the state more than $8 million.

Minnesota lawmakers passed legislation this year allowing the tax credits to kick in if a tax reciprocity agreement couldn't be reached.

Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly sent a letter to Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Chandler this week announcing the decision. Her department believes an agreement would not be in the best interest of Minnesotans..

An estimated 24,000 Minnesotans work in Wisconsin.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.