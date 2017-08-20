Local spiritual leaders speaking out against hate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several Madison area spiritual leaders spoke out against hate and bigotry during their services Sunday.

Rev. Monsignor Ken Fiedler, a pastor at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison spent time during his sermon denouncing hate and racism.

"I think all good people need to speak up against bigotry, hatred, and racism, there's not a place for it in this society," said Msgr. Fiedler. "It's against our moral values, against Christianity it self that we are all called to respect and love each person."

Despite certain hate groups targeting those of Catholic faith, Msgr. Fiedler feels churchgoers are not being deterred from attending service.

"In fact, I think it's just the opposite, the response [to the sermon] was 'thank you'," said Msgr. Fiedler. "I think a lot of people were grateful they were at church [Sunday]."

Kelsang Gomlam, a resident teacher at Kadampa Meditation Center, believes all violent and negative behavior stems from delusions and anger.

"If we get rid of our anger, we're actually contributing to world peace," said Gomlam. "We look at anger, we can see what it does, it's a delusion we all have it and when we act on it, we create harm and suffering."

Gomlam is encouraging those who attend the meditation center to watch out for any signs of anger and to address it in their own lives.

"If we continue to respond with anger and delusion then we are contributing to this degenerate world," said Gomlam.

Meanwhile, Msgr. Fiedler is asking church goers to not remain silent.

"Faith is always hope and that God is with us but we have to do the work," said Msgr. Fiedler.