Lodi students head to St. Louis to watch the solar eclipse

LODI (WKOW) -- A group of local elementary students are going on the trip of a lifetime to see the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Lodi's 5th grade teacher Alison Juntunen is taking her students on a trip to Missouri. The group left Sunday morning.



She says the idea started last year when reading, "Every Soul a Star" to her students. The book tells the story of children becoming friends at a campground set up to view a total solar eclipse. The author left a note at the end with the date of the next eclipse-- August 21, 2017.

"When the kids saw that they said, 'that's when we start school next year, I can't wait'. And I said to them, 'but you won't see totality here, you'll have to go to the St. Louis area to see the totality'," Juntunen told 27 News.

With the help of some fundraising, that's exactly where they're going. Juntunen says the school bought safety glasses for the kids last year. A Missouri church is hosting the students. They plan to come back Tuesday.