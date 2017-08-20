Aguilar homers twice as Anderson, Brewers beat Rockies 8-4

Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.More >>
It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker. A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy. The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...More >>
Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage. But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day. The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others. They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores. Despite having just two seniors and two j...More >>
Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State. The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27. The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State.More >>
