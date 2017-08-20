Aguilar homers twice as Anderson, Brewers beat Rockies 8-4 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Aguilar homers twice as Anderson, Brewers beat Rockies 8-4

Posted: Updated:
DENVER (AP) -

Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for their sixth victory in seven games.
   Keon Broxton drove in two runs and Jonathan Villar added three hits as the Brewers remained two games behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central. They climbed within 2 1/2 games of Arizona for the second NL wild card -- and are just 3 1/2 behind Colorado, which holds the top wild card.
   Anderson (7-2) allowed one run and two hits in five effective innings. He threw 73 pitches in his first start since straining his left oblique on June 28. The right-hander struck out four, walked three and hit two batters with pitches.
   A night earlier, Aguilar launched a pinch-hit homer against All-Star closer Greg Holland to put Milwaukee ahead with two outs in the ninth inning.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

    Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

    Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.

    More >>

    Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.

    More >>

  • ILBs Ready to Step Up After Cichy Injury

    ILBs Ready to Step Up After Cichy Injury

    It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker.  A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy.  The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...

    More >>

    It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker.  A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy.  The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...

    More >>

  • Badger Volleyball Ranked With Young Talent

    Badger Volleyball Ranked With Young Talent

    Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage.  But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day.  The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others.  They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores. Despite having just two seniors and two j...

    More >>

    Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage.  But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day.  The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others.  They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores. Despite having just two seniors and two j...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.