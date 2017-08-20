Portage veterans, first responders come together to talk about PTSD

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- People came out Sunday to support veterans and first responders, to raise awareness about how both can suffer from PTSD and suicide.

The "Not 1 More" event is put on by veterans in Columbia County. Organizers say it's an event for everyone -- law enforcement, EMS, veterans, first responders and the people who love them.

"I've seen both sides of the coin. It's not just a veteran specific issue - it tends to be painted as veteran-specific issues, but police, fire, EMS deal with stuff every day that not normal people see," Portage VFW Senior Vice Commander Adam Wallace told 27 News.

Organizers say talking to someone is the first step in healing, but helping people with PTSD find employment is another step toward recovery.

"We found the number one way to prevent suicide is to get them with somebody and the second is employment," said David Sachs, a U.S. Army veteran.

The event included information on prevention and assistance and a screening of a documentary, which follows two veterans suffering from PTSD.