Group rallies outside Speaker Ryan's church over DACA support

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Groups gathered outside of House Speaker Paul Ryan's church Sunday in Janesville, calling on him to stand up to white supremacy.

Voces de la Frontera, and other groups also called on the speaker to defend the undocumented students program, known as DACA, which allows almost 800-thousand immigrant students to work legally and stay with their families in the U.S.



Those who were out Sunday say the rally is in opposition to a group of state attorneys general urging the president to repeal DACA.

"I'm doing what I'm doing because I'm fighting for myself," Valeria Ruiz Lira with Voces told 27 News at the rally. "I'm doing this for the safety of my parents, for the well-being of my little sister and more than anything, this country is my home."

The ten attorneys general are threatening to sue the Trump administration if officials do not stop granting new DACA permits by September 5th.

Voces de la Frontera will also be in Racine Monday, to rally outside of Speaker Ryan's first public town hall in nearly two years. That rally will focus on the healthcare bill. The town hall comes as Ryan prepares to return to Capitol Hill to address deadlines on the federal budget and the debt ceiling.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's town hall will be hosted by CNN starting at 8 p.m. We'll have you covered on the conversation on 27 News at 10 Monday night.