Staff: Door County's Shipwrecked Brew Pub building likely destroyed by fire

EGG HARBOR (WKOW) -- An historic building in Door County is likely destroyed after a fire that firefighters spent all of Sunday battling at a brew pub.

Fire crews were called to Shipwrecked Brew Pub in Egg Harbor around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The general manager of the restaurant says the fire started after an air conditioner on the second floor caught fire. He says he believes the building is a total loss.

"From the looks of things, it's gonna need a lot of work, if we're even able to fix what's there, but it's looking like we may just have to start over from scratch," Joe Smith told our sister station WBAY-TV.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported. Nearby businesses helped out by offering water and food for firefighters. Power was also cut off in the area as crews responded to the fire.